Vendors announced for new American Family Field food court ‘The Alley’

A new pseudo food truck park called The Alley will be home to four new food vendors inside American Family Field, the Milwaukee Brewers announced Thursday in a press release.

The Alley will be home to four restaurants including Chucho’s Red Tacos, Hidden Kitchen MKE, Nadi Plates, and Baron’s Gelato Cart. Each will occupy a faux food truck with the exception of Baron’s which will occupy a cart within The Alley, according to Tom Hecht, vice president of consumer experience for the Brewers.

Located on the left-field Loge level of the stadium, The Alley is among several additions for the 2025 baseball season. Other projects include the addition of new office space to improve the Brewers’ baseball operations and analytics and a $10 million addition of a social gathering space on the Club Level.

Chucho’s Red Tacos, which has a brick-and-mortar location in South Milwaukee, will serve birria tacos, burritos, quesitacos and churros. Hidden Kitchen MKE will serve items like grilled ham and cheese, Cubano sandwiches, Reuben Rolls and steak sandwiches. Nadi Plates will serve parmesan truffle fries, pepperoni and sausage calzones and hot Italian beef sandwiches. Baron’s Gelato Cart, which has a brick-and-mortar shop in Sheboygan, will feature a variety of gelato flavors, according to the press release.

The Alley will also feature a new bar in addition to the vendors.

“We’re bringing the tastes and flavors of Milwaukee to the stadium,” Hecht said.

The new food court will add to the stadium’s Loge level food offerings including the 3rd Street Market Hall Annex. A new vendor, Creta Mediterranean Grill, will replace Kawa Ramen & Sushi and will join the Annex’s three existing vendors Anytime Arepa, Kompali Taqueria, and Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ. The new restaurant will serve lamb and chicken gyros and loaded fries with lamb or chicken and tzatziki sauce.

The Brewers home opener is on Monday, March 31 vs. the Kansas City Royals.