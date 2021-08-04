Texas-based occupational health provider opens first Wisconsin location, near Mitchell airport

Occupational health care provider Nova Medical Centers opened a new medical facility near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport this week, its first of several planned Wisconsin locations. The new center, located at 4868 S. Sixth St.…

The new center, located at 4868 S. Sixth St. in Milwaukee, is Houston, Texas-based Nova’s 53rd location. Its existing locations are in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and Indiana.

Nova provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy and online medical reporting. In an announcement, the company said a high demand for its occupational medical services are driving its nationwide growth. Nova said it has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats more than 40,000 injured employees annually.

"As a result of continued demand of our high-quality suite of occupational medical services from employers, workers compensation insurance carriers and networks, we are extremely excited to announce the entry into our fifth state, Wisconsin," said Bruce Meymand, chief development and strategy officer.

Meymand said in an announcement that Nova plans to add more locations in the Milwaukee metro area, followed by the rest of the state.

“We look forward to improving Wisconsin workplace health by providing exceptional, outcome-based work injury treatment and fast and efficient pre-employment services," he said.