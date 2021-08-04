Texas-based occupational health provider opens first Wisconsin location, near Mitchell airport

By
Lauren Anderson
-
Occupational health care provider Nova Medical Centers opened a new medical facility near Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport this week, its first of several planned Wisconsin locations. The new center, located at 4868 S. Sixth St.…

Lauren Anderson covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism. In her free time, Lauren enjoys hiking, kayaking, and seeing live music.

