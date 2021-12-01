Texas-based micro-hospital operator plans new location on Milwaukee’s south side

By
Lauren Anderson
-
A Nutex Health emergency hospital. (Photo: Nutex Health)
Houston-based micro-hospital developer Nutex Health Inc. plans to build a $13 million hospital at a vacant site on Milwaukee’s south side. The roughly 20,000-square-foot building is planned for a site near South 20th Street and…

Lauren Anderson
Lauren Anderson is an associate editor and covers health care, nonprofits and education for BizTimes. Lauren previously reported on education for the Waukesha Freeman. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she studied journalism.

