Texas-based micro-hospital operator plans new location on Milwaukee’s south side

Houston-based micro-hospital developer Nutex Health Inc. plans to build a $13 million hospital at a vacant site on Milwaukee’s south side. The roughly 20,000-square-foot building is planned for a site near South 20th Street and…

Houston-based micro-hospital developer th Street and West Layton Avenue, just west of I-94, according to documents filed with the city's board of zoning appeals. The hospital would have 6-8 inpatient beds and 8-10 emergency room beds and would offer a range of emergency services, including MRI and CT scanning, a lab, a full pharmacy, advanced cardiac monitoring and ventilator capabilities, the plans said. It would provide emergency services 24 hours per day, seven days a week. It's expected to serve 10 to 40 patients daily and have 50 employees. Nutex affiliate Milwaukee Hospital LLC is seeking approval from BOZA to move forward with its proposed hospital, which is planned at a site that includes 1801 W. Layton Ave. and 1909 W. Layton Ave. Sections of the property are currently zoned commercial and residential. The board will consider the proposal Thursday. Milwaukee Hospital LLC has an offer to purchase the property, according to BOZA documents. Nutex currently owns and operates 19 facilities in eight states, with two more micro-hospitals expected to open soon. It has another 12 facilities under construction that are expected to become operational in 2022. The Milwaukee site would be its first Wisconsin location. The health system has roughly 1,500 employees nationwide and is partnered with approximately 200 physicians. Small-scale "micro-hospitals," or "neighborhood hospitals," have begun opening across the region as health systems look to offer more cost-effective and streamlined care closer to where patients live.