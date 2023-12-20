Texas-based generator dealership opening corporate satellite office in Waukesha

By
-
Generac generator
A Generac home standby generator.

Tomball, Texas based Generator Supercenter is expanding in Wisconsin by opening a corporate satellite office in Waukesha at N21 W23340 Ridgeview Parkway. The company is the number one dealer of Generac generators in the United States. Generator Supercenter offers a full suite of services including generator installation and maintenance for both commercial and residential customers.

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
