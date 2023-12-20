Texas-based generator dealership opening corporate satellite office in Waukesha

Tomball, Texas based Generator Supercenter is expanding in Wisconsin by opening a corporate satellite office in Waukesha at N21 W23340 Ridgeview Parkway.
The company is the number one dealer of Generac generators in the United States. Generator Supercenter offers a full suite of services including generator installation and maintenance for both commercial and residential customers.
The new Waukesha office will serve as an additional office for the company's Franchise Division and give the company a location that's close to OEMs and other business partners. The office will also serve as an additional location to allow franchisees to work out of when visiting partners, provide training, and hold strategic meetings.
"We are excited to support our tremendous growth with this new office and believe this will further accelerate our business in generator sales and other product verticals coming in 2024," said Matt Metcalfe, chief executive officer of Generator Supercenter.
The company has plans to open more than 80 locations by the end of 2024. The new Waukesha office is just 10 miles from Generac’s headquarters in the Town of Genesee.