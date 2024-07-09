Tents and stages related to RNC going up in downtown Milwaukee

The area around Fiserv Forum is filling up as tents and stages are being set up for the 2024 Republican National Convention
.
Permits have been filed for at least two tents and one temporary stage surrounding Fiserv Forum, the RNC's main venue.
Milwaukee-based Canopies Events
is erecting two 30 by 30-foot tents on the southern portion of 520 W. State St., which is just south of Fiserv Forum. That area will be used for media staging, permits say. This job will cost $2,000.
This area was also paved with temporary asphalt by Brookfield-based Stark Paving Co.
, according to permits. That job cost $82,000.
Oak Creek-based Arena Americas
is erecting a 16 by 82-foot tent at 1111 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., which is the same parcel as Fiserv Forum. The permit does not make it clear exactly where this tent will be set up and Arena Americas did not immediately respond to request for comment.
This tent will be used for media standup, according to the permit, and will cost $50,000.
In the plaza between Fiserv Forum and The New Fashioned and Drink Wisconsinibly Pub, a 20 by 20-foot stage has been erected for "live podcasts," a permit says. That permit was pulled by Freeman
, the RNC's Dallas-based general contractor.
Outside of the Deer District, a tent is planned to be set up on July 16 at 929 N. Water St., which is the parcel the Marcus Performing Arts Center is located on. MPAC is where Comedy Central’s late-night TV series “The Daily Show," will film from the week of the RNC, but an MPAC spokesperson told BizTimes the tent is for a private event not affiliated with the show.
The tent will be set up by New York-based New York Tent
.