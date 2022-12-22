TDS Telecom will build all-fiber internet network in West Bend

In its latest expansion move, Madison-based TDS Telecommunications LLC announced this week the company will build an all-fiber network in West Bend. The construction of the all-fiber network is being funded via a private investment from TDS. Construction is expected to begin early next year.

The network, which will be TDS’ first fiber build in Washington County, will serve nearly 14,000 homes and businesses with internet speeds up to 8Gig, while 10Gig dedicated connections will be available for businesses.

“We’re excited to bring our fiber network to West Bend and help the community continue to grow and prosper. This investment of millions of dollars of private capital will upgrade an essential part of infrastructure while improving residents’ quality of life,” said Drew Petersen, TDS senior vice president of corporate affairs.

Fiber internet is considered the highest quality of residential internet connections, but its availability is scattered. Only 43% of U.S. households have access to fiber, according to the Fiber Broadband Association.

In addition to fast internet, West Bend residents will gain access to TDS’ TV product, TDS TV+, as well as phone packages and service bundles.

“West Bend’s ideal location in southeastern Wisconsin, strong local businesses, vibrant downtown area, and cultural amenities are just a few reasons why the community is a perfect fit for TDS and our values,” Petersen said.

TDS also announced this year new networks coming to New Berlin and Brookfield.