TDS bringing new fiber optic network to Brookfield

Madison-based TDS Telecommunications
is scheduled to break ground on a new fiber optic network project in Brookfield late this summer that will give 18,000 addresses access to 2Gigabit residential internet and up to 10Gigabit dedicated fiber connections for businesses. Those addresses will also have a new option to consider for TV and phone services.
“Fiber optic infrastructure is considered the gold standard because, over all technologies, it delivers the fastest possible broadband speeds and performance,” said Drew Petersen,
senior vice president of corporate affairs at TDS. “We’re excited to bring these high-quality connections to Brookfield.”
The newly available 2Gig speeds will be approximately twice as fast as the standard internet service TDS commonly provides, which is 1Gig of speeds.
The installation of the fiber optic network will involve burying an unspecified number miles of conduit and fiber cabling throughout Brookfield. This will provide residents with a fiber-to-the-premises network option, meaning optical fiber is run directly to the home of each subscriber. The network will become available neighborhood by neighborhood as the build work is completed. In addition to faster internet speeds, TDS will offer consumers access to TDS TV+.
“…Brookfield is not only a center point for business and recreation, but also a desirable city to raise a family,” said Petersen. “With the fiber network project, the community will also gain world-class infrastructure to support future growth and opportunity.”
TDS has been actively growing its fiber footprint with builds in progress in the Fox Cities, and recently announcing builds in Eau Claire, Onalaska, and Sparta.