TCI’s Germantown HQ sold for $12.85 million

By
-
Trans-Coil International's headquarters is located in the Germantown Business Park.

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based commercial real estate development firm Irgens recently sold the headquarters facility for Germantown-based manufacturer TCI LLC to a Rochester, New York-based real estate investment trust for $12.85 million, according to state records. TCI was founded in 1961 in Milwaukee and was previously known as Trans-Coil International. The company is a manufacturer

Andrew Weiland
Andrew is the editor of BizTimes Milwaukee. He joined BizTimes in 2003, serving as managing editor and real estate reporter for 11 years. A University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate, he is a lifelong resident of the state. He lives in Muskego with his wife, Seng, their son, Zach, and their dog, Hokey. He is an avid sports fan and is a member of the Muskego Athletic Association board of directors.

