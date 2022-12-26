TCI’s Germantown HQ sold for $12.85 million

An affiliate of Milwaukee-based commercial real estate development firm Irgens recently sold the headquarters facility for Germantown-based manufacturer TCI LLC to a Rochester, New York-based real estate investment trust for $12.85 million, according to state records. TCI was founded in 1961 in Milwaukee and was previously known as Trans-Coil International. The company is a manufacturer of active and passive filters to mitigate harmonics and improve power quality. It partners with electrical and machinery OEMs to offer stand alone and integrated harmonics mitigation and power quality solutions. TCI has about 200 employees and was acquired by New York-basedAllied Motion Technologies Inc. in 2018 for $64.1 million. In 2014, TCI moved to Germantown to consolidate its operations in Milwaukee and Menomonee Falls. Irgens built a new 66,000-square-foot headquarters facility for the company in Germantown, which TCI leased from Irgens. The facility is located on a 12.4-acre site at W132 N10611 Grant Drive. Last year, TCI broke ground on a 33,000-square-foot addition to the facility, primarily to add storage space along with new shipping and receiving docks, according to documents filed with the Germantown Plan Commission. The company said the project would also extend its lease agreement for the facility until 2036. Irgens has sold the TCI facility to an affiliate of Rochester, New York-based real estate investment trust Royal Oak Realty Trust, according to state records.
