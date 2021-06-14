Power solutions company TCI plans to expand Germantown headquarters

Power solutions company Trans-Coil International plans to expand its headquarters in Germantown by 50%. TCI develops and manufacturers products that resolve power quality and harmonic issues associated with industrial power conversion. Its products are used…

Power solutions companyplans to expand its headquarters in Germantown by 50%. TCI develops and manufacturers products that resolve power quality and harmonic issues associated with industrial power conversion. Its products are used the oil and gas, HVAC, water and wastewater and general industrial end markets primarily in the U.S. The company’s expansion plans involve a 33,000 square-foot addition to its 66,000 square-foot facility, which is located on 8.4 acres in the Germantown Business Park at W132 N10611 Grant Drive. TCI has experienced growth since being acquired three years ago by New York-basedand now requires a larger footprint to meet its needs, according to Milwaukee-based Irgens, the developer behind the project. The 33,000 square-foot expansion would primarily add storage space, along with new shipping and receiving docks, according to documents filed with the Germantown Plan Commission. The proposed project would also extend TCI’s lease agreement for the facility until 2036. Allied Motion is an advanced control products and systems manufacturer for the aerospace, defense, automation, robotics, medical and vehicle markets. The companyin 2018. At the time of the acquisition, TCI had approximately 165 employees and about $45 million in annual revenue, according to a press release. TCI and Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Germantown Plan Commission is slated to review TCI's proposal at a meeting scheduled tonight.