Power solutions company TCI plans to expand Germantown headquarters

By
Brandon Anderegg
-
Trans-Coil International's headquarters is located in the Germantown Business Park.
Power solutions company Trans-Coil International plans to expand its headquarters in Germantown by 50%. TCI develops and manufacturers products that resolve power quality and harmonic issues associated with industrial power conversion. Its products are used…

Brandon Anderegg
http://biztimes.com
Brandon covers startups, technology, manufacturing. He previously worked as a general assignment and court reporter for The Freeman in Waukesha. Brandon graduated from UW-Milwaukee’s journalism, advertising and media studies program with an emphasis in journalism. He enjoys live music, playing guitar and loves to hacky sack.

