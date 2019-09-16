1st-YEAR AWARD

West Allis

Industry: Catering

Founded: 2009

Projected 2019 Revenue: $1.5 million

tallguyandagrill.com

Tall Guy and a Grill is a catering company that provides fully-staffed events with appetizers, dinner, and cocktails, drop-off orders for celebrations or anything else its customer might need. Over 90% of what the company serves is made in-house and over 50% of its ingredients are from Wisconsin.

“Sourcing local and supporting other small, independent businesses has been a cornerstone of our business model since day one,” said Dan Nowak, owner.

Growth at Tall Guy and a Grill is measured in two ways: increased sales and profitability and growth in its team. Nowak explains that it’s “not just in the sheer number of additional people we add to our team” but also “how much did our team grow personally and professionally over the past year?”

Recently, Tall Guy and a Grill hired a new HR firm to assist in hiring and on-boarding new staff, job postings, the initial interview process and electronically delivering documents to all new hires. “This has been a game-changer for us,” Nowak said.