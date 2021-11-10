Talgo seeking to push Century City workforce to 100

Spanish train maker and overhauler Talgo is seeking to push its workforce in Milwaukee’s Century City business park to more than 100.

The company currently has 78 employees at its Century City facility and is working with Employ Milwaukee to increase that figure. It is planning a job fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Dec. 2 at Employ Milwaukee’s offices at 2342 N. 27th St.

Talgo is hiring for electricians, mechanics, manufacturing technicians and commissioning specialists.

In 2019, the company said it planned to add 63 jobs at the Century City site, previously home to A.O. Smith and Tower Automotive. At the time, Talgo had landed a nearly $140 million contract to overhaul rail cars for the Southern California Rail Authority.

The work overhauling the cars, used by Metrolink, includes remodeling restrooms, updating HVAC systems, installing new seat cushions and flooring, and updating communications systems.

Talgo’s continued hiring is another sign of momentum for the Century City business park, which the city has invested millions into transforming. Century City I, an industrial building on the north end of the campus is now fully leased after five years.

A group led by Good City Brewing owner Dan Katt is exploring the possibility of building a second facility just south of Century City I.

Milwaukee officials said recently around 500 people work in the business park on a daily basis across nine employers, including Milwaukee’s Department of Public Works, B83 Testing and Engineering, Craft Beverage Warehouse, Crown Castle, Good City Brewing, urban farm Hundred Acre, Klein-Dickert Milwaukee Inc., PAK Technologies Inc. and Talgo Inc.