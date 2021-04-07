Tailgating returns to American Family Field next week

The Milwaukee Brewers announced Wednesday that fans can once again tailgate prior to games at American Family Field.

Beginning with the April 12 to 15 series against the Chicago Cubs, tailgating will be allowed at single vehicles for those sitting in the same seating pod. Fans must remain in the immediate vicinity of their vehicle, according to a news release.

“Tailgating is a Wisconsin tradition; it is how we begin our day at the ballpark,” said Rick Schlesinger, Brewers president – business operations. “We have been in regular contact with the City of Milwaukee Health Department and the opening series was operationally sound. With safety protocols and our fans’ diligence, we are now able to bring back tailgating for those within a seating pod.”

The Brewers opened the regular season last weekend with a 25% capacity limit, or about 11,000 people in the stands, as well as COVID-19 safety protocols. On Tuesday, the team rolled out an updated seating plan to meet demand for two-person seating pods. There is now increased availability of two-seat pods, in addition to pods for groups of four and six.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Brewers’ website and stadium box office.

When tailgating returns next week, parking gates will open three hours in advance of the game. On weekday games at 6:40 p.m., parking gates will open two and a half hours in advance. Tailgating activities must end thirty minutes after the game starts.

“We appreciate the fans’ patience as we take another step in our efforts to provide the best fan experience in sports,” said Schlesinger.

The Brewers announced the news with a social media post featuring the Johnsonville Famous Racing Sausages.