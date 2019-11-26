Ta Chen leasing 205,000-square-foot warehouse in Pleasant Prairie

Will start using building in January, hire four additional workers

Metal products distributor Ta Chen International Inc. will in January begin using a 205,000-square-foot warehouse building in Pleasant Prairie.

Ta Chen recently received village Plan Commission approval to lease the entirety of the recently constructed speculative industrial building, located at 8500 116th St. in the LakeView Corporate Park.

According to a news release, Ta Chen needed the warehouse space to store aluminum coils. The coils measure approximately 60 inches in diameter and 72 inches tall. They will be placed on pallets and stacked two pallets high.

The spec building was developed by Atlanta-based Seefried Industrial Properties. The firm in May demolished the existing building on that 12.8-acre site, formerly occupied by Rentsys Recovery Center, and in its place constructed the new warehouse.

Even before the warehouse lease, Ta Chen had been expanding its presence in Pleasant Prairie. It is expanding its distribution facility at 8500 109th St. from 471,000 square feet to roughly 736,300 square feet. It also has a facility at 8505 100th St.

Plan Commission members on Monday evening approved site and operational plans related to the lease, according to the release.

Ta Chen was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California. Its parent company, Ta Chen Stainless Pipe Ltd., is based in Taiwan.

The company employs about 70 full-time and five part-time workers in Pleasant Prairie. Once it begins using the new warehouse space next year, Ta Chen will hire four additional full-time employees.