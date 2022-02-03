SysLogic CEO Tina Chang joining Strattec board

By
Arthur Thomas
-
Tina Chang, chief executive officer of SysLogic.
Tina Chang, the chief executive officer of Brookfield-based information systems consulting and service company SysLogic, is joining the board of Strattec Security Corp. The Glendale-based maker of vehicle keys, locks, latches, lift gate systems and…

Want to Read More?

Paid BizTimes subscribers get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Learn more in our Insider FAQ.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or click here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article.

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He spent also five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display