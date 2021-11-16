Sysco wants to expand its Jackson warehouse to 660,000 square feet

Houston-based food distributor Sysco Corp. wants to more than double the size of its warehouse and distribution facility in Jackson to 660,000 square feet, according to plans filed with the Washington County village. Sysco has…

Houston-based food distributor Houston-based food distributor Sysco Corp. wants to more than double the size of its warehouse and distribution facility in Jackson to 660,000 square feet, according to plans filed with the Washington County village. Sysco has filed conceptual plans with the village for an expansion of the facility at W223 N16501 Cedar Parkway, also known as 1 Sysco Drive. Jen Keller, Jackson village administrator, said the Sysco facility is now 310,000 square feet. The proposed 350,000-square-foot addition would bring it up to roughly 660,000 square feet. Sysco states in application documents the facility is used for product storage and distribution to restaurants and other commercial clients. It includes ambient, cool and frozen storage. It operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Sysco estimates it will add another 241 automotive and 150 trailer parking spaces as part of the building expansion. Jackson officials will consider the project on Thursday during special sessions of the Plan Commission and Village Board to consider the proposal. The item is for discussion only, according to the posted agenda. Keller said Sysco requested the special sessions since the regular meeting schedule was pushed back a bit due to Thanksgiving. Representatives of Sysco did not respond to requests for comment. According to its website, Sysco sells, markets and distributes food products to restaurants, lodging, health care and educational facilities. It has more than 58,000 workers and operates 343 distribution facilities serving more than 650,000 customer locations globally. It reported more than $51 billion in sales for its fiscal year 2021, which ended July 3.