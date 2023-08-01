Sweetgreen’s Brookfield location sets opening date

Almost one month after opening its first Milwaukee location, Los Angeles-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen will also open another restaurant in Brookfield. The company announced this week its store at 20330 W. Lord St., within The Corners of Brookfield, will open on Aug. 15.

Founded in 2007, Sweetgreen has more than 185 locations across the U.S. (and growing), with the bulk of its stores found in major metro areas like New York City, L.A., Boston, Washington D.C. and Chicago.

Its menu includes a selection of fresh-made salads, bowls and plant-based fare made with organic and locally sourced ingredients. The company describes itself as creating seasonal and “Earth-friendly” meals. Sweetgreen also leans heavily into technology as part of the customer experience, according to the company’s website.

Sweetgreen is also planning to open a location in Wauwatosa.