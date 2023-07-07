Sweetgreen sets opening date for Third Ward restaurant

Los Angeles-based salad restaurant chain Sweetgreen will open its location in Milwaukee’s Third Ward, at 300 E. Buffalo St., on July 18.

Founded in 2007, Sweetgreen has more than 185 locations across the U.S. (and growing), with the bulk of its stores found in major metro areas like New York City, L.A., Boston, Washington D.C. and Chicago.

Its menu includes a selection of fresh-made salads, bowls and plant-based fare made with organic and locally sourced ingredients. The company describes itself as creating seasonal and “Earth-friendly” meals. Sweetgreen also leans heavily into technology as part of the customer experience, according to the company’s website.

The Third Ward location is one of three currently in the works for the Milwaukee area. Sweetgreen locations are also planned at The Corners of Brookfield and in the Wauwatosa village area.

In the first quarter of 2023, Sweetgreen opened nine new restaurants in the U.S. The company reported total revenue of $125.1 million in the first quarter of the year compared to $102.6 million in the first quarter of 2022. Sweetgreen is expecting to open approximately 30-35 new restaurants throughout the rest of the year.