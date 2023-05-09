Superior-based AMSOIL acquires Milwaukee-based Benz Oil

Milwaukee-based Benz Oil,
a manufacturer and supplier of industrial and metalworking fluids, has been acquired by Superior-based AMSOIL Inc.,
a global provider of synthetic lubricant technology. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Benz Oil will become part of AMSOIL and the AMSOIL Industrial business unit.
“Bringing the Benz team and facilities onboard as part of AMSOIL Industrial immediately boosts our capabilities and expertise with industrial fluids,” said Alan Amatuzio,
chairman and chief executive officer of AMSOIL. “This acquisition makes AMSOIL Industrial the premier choice for companies that want to maximize the efficiency and reliability of their operations. Our solutions, expertise and passion make AMSOIL an indispensable partner.”
The AMSOIL Industrial product portfolio includes turbine oil, hydraulic oil, gear oil, compressor oil, stationary engine oil, grease, coolant and flushing and cleaning products. Now, with the acquisition of Benz Oil, cutting and grinding metalworking fluid, process fluid, heat-transfer fluid and other specialty fluids are added to that list.
“As the third-generation leader of a family-owned company with a strong legacy, it was important for us to find new ownership that would seamlessly embrace our values and preserve the core of what we have built over the past 125 years,” said Dixon Benz II,
Benz Oil CEO. “I truly believe that AMSOIL, another family-owned, Wisconsin company, with a highly capable team, will embrace the values of our organization and accelerate its trajectory. It’s exciting to know that AMSOIL embraces our foundation and is committed to growing the company in meaningful ways. This is a tremendous opportunity for our customers and employees.”
The Benz facilities in Milwaukee, located at 2724 W. Hampton Ave., will be rebranded as AMSOIL. Sales, laboratory operations, production and distribution will continue on site.