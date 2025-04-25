Sun Prairie-based Ubicept wins $1 million prize in TitletownTech Startup Draft

Sun Prairie-based Ubicept, a technology startup working to unlock high-performance camera-based perception in all lighting conditions, is one of two winners of TitletownTech’s Startup Draft.

The company earned a $1 million investment and $350,000 in Microsoft Azure credits to help accelerate growth.

Ubicept was founded in 2021 by leading scientists and entrepreneurs from MIT and UW-Madison. The company lists dual headquarters in both Sun Prairie and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

- Advertisement -

“The Startup Draft was truly unique. It brought together leaders across industries who immediately understood the impact advanced vision systems can have,” said Sebastian Bauer, co-founder and CEO, Ubicept. “This recognition and support give Ubicept the momentum to expand our technology from research labs into real-world applications, where machines need to see and react in ways traditional cameras can’t.”

Newberry, Indiana-based Ateios Systems was also named a “first draft pick” during the TitletownTech Startup Draft. The company also received a $1 million investment, along with the $350,000 in Azure credits.

Ateios Systems has developed a chemistry-agnostic platform for manufacturing battery electrodes without toxic solvents or forever chemicals.

- Advertisement -

“Being part of the Startup Draft was an energizing experience for us,” said Rajan Kumar, founder and CEO of Ateios. “It has reinforced the urgency and demand for better battery manufacturing technologies and given us the platform to share how our innovations can unlock a cleaner, faster energy future. This investment allows us to meet industry needs at scale and accelerate the rollout of our next-generation electrodes.”

The TitletownTech Startup Draft, hosted in partnership with the Green Bay Packers and Microsoft, was originally set to award a $1 million investment and $350,000 in Microsoft Azure credits to a single winner.

After seeing pitches made by the event’s finalists, TitletownTech and Microsoft doubled their commitment, awarding two companies with a total of $2.7 million in investments and cloud resources through the initiative.

- Advertisement -

“The TitletownTech Startup Draft brought together the competitive spirit of sports and the ingenuity of entrepreneurship in a way that only Green Bay could,” said Craig Dickman, managing partner, TitletownTech. “We’re proud to welcome these founders into our community of portfolio companies.”

More coverage of Titletown Tech: