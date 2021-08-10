Summerfest will require proof of COVID vaccination or negative test result

Summerfest attendees this year will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test result or proof of vaccination, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. officials announced Tuesday.

“We collaborated with national health experts and music industry executives and determined this was the best course of action for Summerfest,” said Don Smiley, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee World Festival.

The new entrance protocol is in effect for the entire festival, which runs September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, as well as the Wednesday Weekend Preview concerts and the MWF-produced Little Big Town/BoDeans concert on Friday, Aug. 13 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Upon entry at any gate, all attendees will be asked to show a valid COVID-19 vaccination card or proof of a negative test. Attendees can show an original vaccination card, a printed copy of the vaccination card, digital documentation (a screenshot or photo), or a negative test from within 72 hours of attending the festival.

MWF said the decision was made with the support of the City of Milwaukee Health Department.

“Milwaukee World Festival has been a community leader and a tremendous partner in prioritizing the health of festival staff, vendors, performers, and attendees throughout their planning,” said Milwaukee health commissioner Kirsten Johnson. “We are pleased with their proactive decision to implement these additional safety measures and ensure festivalgoers can feel comfortable attending this beloved music fest responsibly.”

Summerfest is recommending masks for indoor spaces, such as the Summerfest Store, first aid stations and restrooms. It is recommending unvaccinated individuals wear a mask at all times. Children under 12 will be required to wear a mask.