Summerfest Tech to return in 2020 with expanded programming

Summerfest’s tech festival is returning for the third year in a row with expanded programming along with a visit from Dell Technologies.

Summerfest Tech, which takes places before the week-long concert series, will offer new programs including industry-specific break-out sessions, networking opportunities, community partner events, a larger vendor showcase and hackathon hosted by The Commons.

Like last year, Summerfest Tech will host a pitch competition, which showcases Wisconsin’s top emerging technology startups to an audience of business leaders, tech talent and investors.

The annual festival will continue to showcase regional tech initiatives in multiple areas, including healthcare, hiring and recruitment, water technology, startups and venture capital. Summerfest Tech takes place June 23 and June 24.

“By leveraging the Summerfest brand to showcase technology, Summerfest Tech champions the regional business community and spotlights Wisconsin’s growing reputation as a tech hub,” Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. chief executive officer and president Don Smiley said in a statement. “From STEM education partners, to advanced manufacturing CIO participation, all levels of business and technology are invited to participate in this growing initiative.”

The Dell Technologies Tour is an immersive product showcase on wheels – users can check out Dell’s latest client and infrastructure technology on a 53-foot expandable trailer.

Mike Ellis, chief digital and customer officer at Johnson Controls, will deliver a keynote titled “Powering Intelligent Innovation – Art & Science.” Ellis will discuss how business needs to change to deliver unrealized customer value through the intersection of intelligent technology and human experience, according to a press release.