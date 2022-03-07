Summerfest Tech returning this year with expanded Pitch Competition

Summerfest Tech is returning this June with an expanded Pitch Competition. The event, which is being sponsored by Molson Coors in partnership with Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Young Enterprising Society, will be held June 30 and include eight contestants competing for a portion of the $50,000 prize. Last year, six contestants competed for a portion of a $25,000 prize.

“Molson Coors believes in building strong and sustainable communities through investing in emerging technologies and the next generation of leaders and entrepreneurs developing them,” said Darrin Vohs, global chief information officer. “Through expanding our support of this year’s Pitch Competition, we hope to increase the business opportunity for entrepreneurs in the greater Milwaukee community and beyond.”

The first-place winner of this year’s Pitch Competition will take home $25,000. Companies in industries including automotive, biotechnology, SaaS, sustainability, angel investing, food and beverage, real estate investment, intellectual property, medical devices, venture capital, blockchain, banking technology, property management, AgriTech, EdTech, FinTech, manufacturing tech, and NFTs and crypto hardware wallet are encouraged to apply.

Debtle, a Wisconsin-based debt simplification company, was last year’s Pitch Competition first place winner. The company was recently named to the Forbes Next 1000 list. The startup is also a graduate of Milwaukee’s gBETA accelerator program.

Since winning the competition last year, Debtle has added several new features to its product, redefined its integration strategy, and is currently exploring strategic partnerships in health care, higher education and utility. The company aims to help organizations and individuals easily negotiate and settle consumer debt.

Summerfest Tech 2022 is set for Wednesday, June 29 and Thursday, June 30. The two-day, in person event will take place around the city of Milwaukee, including at the Saint Kate Arts Hotel, the BMO Tower, Milwaukee Artist Resource Network’s (MARN) new Third Ward location and at Henry Maier Festival Park.

Startups looking to apply for this year’s Pitch Competition can do so online by April 10.