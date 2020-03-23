Summerfest postponed until September

The 2020 edition of Summerfest has been postponed until September, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Milwaukee World Festival Inc. president and chief executive officer Don Smiley announced today.

Originally scheduled for June 24 to July 5, Summerfest 2020 will now be held during the first three weekends of September, from Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19.

“The new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience our fans and sponsors have grown to love; we are doing everything possible to continue a tradition which spans five decades,” Smiley said. “We know there will be many questions and we look forward to sharing details with you in the future.”

All purchases of festival tickets will be honored for the rescheduled September dates, Smiley said. More information about rescheduled performances at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater and BMO Harris Pavilion will follow soon, he said.

“All of us at Summerfest look forward to seeing you in September,” Smiley said. “Until then, I hope you can take some time to listen to your favorite artists and enjoy the magic of music. Please take care of yourself and one another.”