Summerfest launching Shop Local Market, BMO sponsoring minority-owned vendors

Summerfest visitors will have another shopping area to visit during this year’s music festival.

The festival is rolling out a new “Shop Local Market” featuring more than 20 Wisconsin-based vendors.

It will be the fourth shopping area on the Henry Maier Festival Park grounds, along with the North Market, South Market and Artisan Makers Market. Other vendors are scattered throughout the festival grounds, including along the lake walk.

The Shop Local Market will be located between the new Generac Power Stage and Miller Lite Oasis.

BMO Harris is sponsoring 11 minority-owned businesses to support their first year as Summerfest marketplace vendors, including elevating their displays, featuring broader product inventories and upfront event costs. The sponsorship is part of BMO’s five-year, $5 billion commitment to address barriers facing minority-owned businesses.

The vendors will also receive networking opportunities and access to educational events structured for small business owners.

The Shop Local Market will include a variety of products, including Milwaukee-themed items, upcycled clothing, natural body products, textiles and macrame and original artwork.