Style: Leisurewear

Pullover Hoodie Heavyweight Terry by Naked & Famous Denim

$169 at Milworks, Milwaukee

milworks.co

This 100% cotton classic sweatshirt isn’t your everyday hoodie with a drawstring hood. Its French terry cloth is knit on one of the world’s few remaining Japanese Tsuriami machines. Available in amber, charcoal, hunter, black, grey and denim.

Baby Alpaca Sweatshirt by Peru Unlimited

$225 at Mark Berman & Son, Mequon

bermanbasics.com

Described as the ultimate inside, outside, whenever-you-need-a-sweater, sweater. Made of 80% baby alpaca fiber and 20% merino wool in a variety of colors.

Knit sweater by Survival

$58 at Lela Boutique, Milwaukee

lelaboutique.com

This soft and loose-fitting sweater is part of Survival’s new spring knits collection. It comes in three color choices – cream-heather grey, black-cream and cream-camel.

Luxletic Justine Pullover and Weekender Midi Legging by Lilly Pulitzer

$118 and $108 at The Navy Knot, Whitefish Bay

shopthenavyknot.com

These two items, both pictured in ‘Zanzibar Blue Beach Happy Stripe,’ make for a bright and cheery, yet comfy, work day at the home office.

Verano Beach Pants by Outerknown

$98 at Milworks, Milwaukee

milworks.co

Working from home just got cozier with these breathable trousers made of hemp and organic cotton. Pictured in bright black, but also come in salt, grey and deep blue.

Fine cashmere scarf

$299 at Faye’s, Mequon

fayes123.com

“The perfect work from home accessory – glam up that T-shirt for your next Zoom call,” said owner Faye Wetzel. One-of-a-kind.