Strong season on the ice boosts Admirals’ attendance

Attendance for home games for the Milwaukee Admirals this season was up 13.5% compared to last season, for a total of 220,986 or an average of 6,139 fans per game, the team said this week.

The Admirals had three sell-out crowds this season, including the final home game of the regular season, which drew 9,501 fans.

The Admirals recently completed the regular season with a 47-22-2 record, good for first place in the American Hockey League’s Central Division and highlighted by a 19-game winning streak.

The Admirals are a minor league hockey team affiliated with the NHL’s Nashville Predators and play their home games at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in downtown Milwaukee.

This was the first season that the Admirals have averaged more than 6,000 fans per home game since moving from the Bradley Center to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for the 2016-17 season.

“We want to thank all of the fans that attended our games during the regular season,” said Admirals owner and CEO Harris Turer. “From the 19-game winning streak to Cal O’Reilly breaking the team scoring record we had so many remarkable moments made better because of the backing we received from the fans. We look forward to more great support as we move along to the Calder Cup Playoffs.”