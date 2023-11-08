Strengthen your board service

Nonprofit governance requires investing in the mission

By
-

All it took was one school tour and conversation with founder Chris Her-Xiong in 2009 to sell Jason Handal on the mission of the Hmong American Peace Academy. The charter school was then just five years into its effort to provide high-quality education to Milwaukee’s Hmong children to uplift the community, but financial and facility

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display