Strauss Brands selling its veal and lamb business to focus on beef production

Waukesha-based Meat processing company Strauss Brands
has agreed to sell its veal and lamb lines of business to New Jersey-based Catelli Brothers of Foods
for an undisclosed price.
Catelli Brothers Family of Foods is a U.S. subsidiary of the Canadian company Preval AG
. The business has two plants in the United States in Collingswood, New Jersey and Sutton, Massachusetts.
"We are proud to have made meaningful changes in how animals are raised and treated, becoming leaders in ethical agriculture and creating a positive and lasting impact in our industry," said Randy Strauss
, chief executive officer of Strauss Brands.
Earlier this month, Strauss Brands filed a WARN notice
with the state’s Department of Workforce Development stating 127 workers will lose their jobs as the company discontinues veal and lamb production in Franklin.
Moving forward, Strauss Brands will focus on its “rapidly growing grass-fed, grass-finished beef market.” The company is partnering with Yoakum, Texas-based Eddy Foods
to expand beef product offerings under its “Grass Rooted” label.
"Eddy brings highly sought-after value-added capabilities to Strauss's premium domestic grass-fed grass-finished beef supply," according to a Wednesday announcement. "These include ready-to-eat products across smoked sausage, sliced slow-smoked brisket, marinated, sauced, and shredded BBQ. Eddy also has a wide breadth of offerings in pork, chicken, and turkey."
In addition to its Texas headquarters, Eddy Foods operates a processing facility in Greenwood, South Carolina.
The sale of Strauss Brands’ veal and lamb business is expected to close in the coming weeks.