Manufacturing

Stratus Industries LLC

2024 Future 50 Winner

By BizTimes Staff
Stratus Industries leadership, including CEO Tom Daugherty, center left, and COO Lyle Stoflet, center right.
Milwaukee | Founded: 2012
Industry: Manufacturing
Employees: 40

Stratus Industries specializes in long-run and short-run contract manufacturing of wood, plastics and metals as well as product fulfillment and kitting services.

What factors have contributed the most to your growth in the past three years?

Tom Daugherty, CEO, and Lyle Stoflet, COO: “Our team is the cornerstone of our success. Their dedication to customer care and their willingness to go above and beyond are truly remarkable. Additionally, we have significantly expanded our building area by more than four times its previous size. We have also made substantial investments in new equipment and tools to further enhance our capabilities.”

How has your company navigated the challenges of the past few years?

“In 2022, we experienced a catastrophic fire that destroyed our main manufacturing facility. We viewed this as an opportunity to implement significant changes for our success. Instead of laying off any employees, we relocated production operations to our 33rd Street facility, which was previously used for cold storage. The team rallied together and began working the morning after the fire, moving equipment, cleaning and creating a new space to serve as our company’s home.”

How would you describe your company culture?

“Our company culture is warm and inclusive, where collaboration and support are at the core of everything we do. We prioritize open communication, mutual respect and a collective commitment to each other’s growth and success.”

