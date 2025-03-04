Stratus Industries consolidates metalworking into its Milwaukee headquarters 

Milwaukee-based Stratus Industries
, a contract manufacturer that also offers kitting and product fulfillment, has consolidated its metalworking equipment within the company's headquarters at 4997 N. 33rd
St. in the city's Old North Milwaukee neighborhood.
The consolidation brings the company's precision machining, welding, and laser cutting capabilities together under one roof with its existing wood machining, finishing, assembly, and shipping operations. Four employees have also been relocated.
“This is a milestone moment for Stratus Industries,” said Tom Daugherty
, chief executive officer of Stratus Industries. “By bringing all our manufacturing capabilities under one roof, we’re streamlining our production process, improving turnaround times, and enhancing the seamless service that our clients rely on.”
The company’s metal machining facility in Germantown, called RS Tool and Machine, had been located at W194 N11180 Kleinmann Drive.
Stratus completed some renovations to optimize its 100,000-square-foot headquarters for the new machines. This included cleaning out and reorganizing existing racking systems, which also helped improve overall workflow within the building.
In addition to the company’s headquarters, Stratus has a fulfillment center at 3896 N. 3rd
St., a knife cutting facility located at 2905 W. Hope St., a warehouse at 4611 N. 32nd
St., and a second warehouse at 3832 N. 3rd
St.
“This move is more than logistical; it’s a reflection of our dedication to continuous improvement," said Lyle Stoflet
, managing partner. "Centralizing our services allows us to better collaborate, innovate, and support our customers’ needs.”