Strattec bracing for continued negative impact until UAW strike ends

By
-
Strattec Security Corp.
The Strattec Security Corp. headquarters in Glendale.

Glendale-based automotive supplier Strattec Security Corp. saw a modest impact from the ongoing United Autoworkers Strike during its first fiscal quarter, but is expecting continued negative impact in the current quarter. The maker of vehicle access products, including locks, keys, doors and lift gates reported sales of $135.4 million for the quarter ending Oct. 1,

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display