Stone Creek to close cafe in Walker’s Point

Stone Creek Coffee is permanently closing its Radio Milwaukee cafe in Walker’s Point as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The cafe, located at 158 S. Barclay St., will have its last day of service on Nov. 15, the Milwaukee-based coffee roaster announced on social media Tuesday.

Stone Creek said the decision has been a difficult one. It’s proud of its years-long collaboration with Radio Milwaukee, but “the events surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic have brought about the necessity to close this cafe,” according to the announcement.

Both Stone Creek and Radio Milwaukee moved in to the 14,000-square-foot former manufacturing facility in 2013, the same year Radio Milwaukee purchased the then-vacant building. But Stone Creek’s operators have said the partnership dates back to the early days of the radio station, which was founded in 2007.

Upon opening, the new cafe was Stone Creek’s 10th area location and it was known as Milwaukee’s first 100% manual brew bar store, where every cup of coffee was prepared to order.

Stone Creek said it currently does not have plans to close any more of its now 10 locations, all located in the greater Milwaukee area. Employees from the Radio Milwaukee location will be offered employment at the company’s other cafes, without a reduction in hours.

“While the impacts of COVID-19 have been difficult, we are optimistic about the future of Stone Creek, and thank the many customers and fans who have supported us through this journey,” the company said.

Stone Creek is not the only local coffee retailer downsizing amid the current economic climate. Colectivo Coffee Roasters recently announced the indefinite closures of two cafe locations, in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward and on Capitol Square in Madison.