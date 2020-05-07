Stone Creek Coffee rolls out reopening plan

Milwaukee-based Stone Creek Coffee will begin to reopen its cafes for pick-up next week, after shutting down for seven weeks in response to COVID-19.

The company late Wednesday announced a timeline for reopening its 12 Milwaukee-area locations, two or three at a time over the course of two weeks. It includes:

Monday, May 11: Downer Avenue, Glendale, Wauwatosa (Harwood Avenue), Delafield

Wednesday, May 13: Factory Cafe (downtown Milwaukee), Shorewood

Monday, May 18: Oconomowoc, Wauwatosa (Bluemound Road), Bay View

Wednesday, May 20: Whitefish Bay, Radio Milwaukee (Walker’s Point), Grand Avenue (downtown Milwaukee)

Until Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order lifts (on May 26), customers won’t be allowed inside the cafes and orders will be accepted online or via mobile app only.

Customers will pick up their order at a designated area located directly inside the cafe vestibule door. Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday through Saturday with a few exceptions.

“We do have plans to eventually reopen the cafes to customer access and seating. We will announce those plans in the weeks ahead following the progress of Governor Evers’ ‘Badger Bounce Back’ benchmarks,” according to the announcement.

Stone Creek will not reopen its store in Chicago’s Lakeview neighborhood. Its only out-of-state location is permanently closed as the company focuses on “digging out of the red while planning for survival into the future.”

The Chicago cafe first opened in spring of 2017. Stone Creek said it remains proud of the store, having achieved the second highest customer count of all its cafes. Employees were given the option of joining the company’s Wisconsin locations.

Stone Creek on Downer Avenue has been open since Monday for pick-up window service. The company said it was blown away by customers’ response to the soft reopening, which has allowed it to test the new mobile ordering system and operating under a new normal.

Milwaukee-based Colectivo Coffee Roasters also on Wednesday announced it has launched curbside pickup via mobile app at nine of its 21 locations in Milwaukee, Madison and Chicagoland. Locally, those stores include Humboldt Avenue, Swan Boulevard in Wauwatosa, Bay View, Shorewood and Mequon.

