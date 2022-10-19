Steinhafels to add distribution center and two more stores in Illinois

Pewaukee-based furniture retailer Steinhafels announced a major expansion into the Chicago area market with plans to open a distribution center in Bolingbrook and stores in Harwood Heights and Orland Park.

Steinhafels will have five stores in the Chicagoland area with the addition of those two stores.

The company currently has 14 stores in Wisconsin and Illinois.

“Building upon the success of our stores in Vernon Hills, Crystal Lake and Downers Grove (Illinois) has been a strategic goal. 2022 saw the additions of stores in Green Bay and Downers Grove. We successfully opened both of these locations and are incredibly happy with the results.” said Steinhafels president Andrew Steinhafel. “Adding a Steinhafels distribution center and new furniture and mattress stores in Harwood Heights and Orland Park will continue our goal to be the market leader in furniture and mattresses in Illinois.”

Steinhafels new Bolingbrook distribution center, located at 999 Belle Lane, will be a 110,000-square-foot facility that will serve as Steinhafels merchandise pick-up location for its Chicagoland stores. It will also be the launch point for our Steinhafels Chicagoland delivery stops.

“This new distribution center will expand us further into Illinois, enhancing our reach, speed, and availability for all of our stores, while helping us control operational expenses to serve our Illinois customers.” said Steinhafels vice president of operations, John Haas

Steinhafels plans to add up to 50 new employees for the distribution center in Bolingbrook, which is expected to open next fall, and 100 employees to work at the Harwood Heights and Orland Park stores.

The Harwood Heights store will be located in a 60,000-square-foot space, formerly occupied by Art Van, at 7304 W. Lawrence Ave. It will open next fall.

The Orland Park store will open in the spring of 2024 inn a 100,000-square-foot space at 203 Orland Park Place, formerly occupied by Bed Bath and Beyond and Steinmart stores.