Steel piping manufacturer to move operations from Rockford to Walworth County

Arntzen Corp., a Woodstock, Illinois-based manufacturer of large steel piping, plans to relocate its Rockford, Illinois production mill and 40 employees to a new production facility in Walworth County.
The new building, planned at a site west of the intersection of New Factory Road and Highway 67 in the Village of Sharon, represents a roughly $16 million private-public investment.
The project will include a rail spur that will provide access to the new facility and a Alliant Energy 25kV substation that will power the company’s steel plate bending rolls and welding equipment.
The family-owned company, which is now operated by the Arntzen family’s second and third generation, produces large-diameter piping from steel plate for underground infrastructure.
The planned new production facility will house modern plate-cutting equipment, steel plate bending rolls and high-deposition welding equipment, the company said. Its steel casing pipe is used by underground contractors for road boring, pipe ramming, auger boring, caissons and drilled shafts.
In addition to its Rockford facility, the company manufactures products at its Woodstock location. Its corporate offices will remain in Woodstock when the Rockford operations relocate to Sharon.
Company vice president John Arntzen cited Wisconsin’s “pro-business environment” as a reason for the move, in an announcement from Milwaukee 7 on Thursday.
“Arntzen’s decision to relocate to Sharon, Wisconsin is a commitment to the family’s third generation,” he said. “Wisconsin’s pro-business environment, combined with the Village of Sharon’s industrial site with rail access, made it the logical choice. Highways 67 and 14 provide interstate access for shipping as well as easy access to Arntzen’s Woodstock, Illinois plant.”
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will provide a $200,000 Transportation Economic Assistance grant to the village for construction of the rail spur.
Arntzen Corp. plans to start construction of the facility in the third quarter of 2021. Construction on new infrastructure to support the project, including improvements to rail and power, will start on the property immediately.
“I am delighted that Arntzen Corporation is making a significant investment in Sharon, Wisconsin that will provide good-paying jobs for the area. It’s a sound, family-owned company whose owners are community-minded. This is the type of company that is a good fit for Walworth County. We are delighted to welcome them to the area,” said Derek D’Auria, executive director of the Walworth County Economic Development Alliance.
The Milwaukee 7 regional economic development organization assisted in the recruitment of Arntzen.
“We’re thrilled that Arntzen has chosen to make this substantial investment in southeastern Wisconsin,” said Rebecca Gries, director of corporate attraction and expansion for M7. “Arntzen is the kind of company that can thrive here. Their arrival is another validation of the value proposition that our region offers to so many manufacturers. From our talented, experienced workforce to our strong cluster of manufacturers, our region has many strengths that enable us to uniquely support the growth of a company like Arntzen.”