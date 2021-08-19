Steel piping manufacturer to move operations from Rockford to Walworth County

Arntzen Corp. , a Woodstock, Illinois-based manufacturer of large steel piping, plans to relocate its Rockford, Illinois production mill and 40 employees to a new production facility in Walworth County.

The new building, planned at a site west of the intersection of New Factory Road and Highway 67 in the Village of Sharon, represents a roughly $16 million private-public investment.

The project will include a rail spur that will provide access to the new facility and a Alliant Energy 25kV substation that will power the company’s steel plate bending rolls and welding equipment.

The family-owned company, which is now operated by the Arntzen family’s second and third generation, produces large-diameter piping from steel plate for underground infrastructure.

The planned new production facility will house modern plate-cutting equipment, steel plate bending rolls and high-deposition welding equipment, the company said. Its steel casing pipe is used by underground contractors for road boring, pipe ramming, auger boring, caissons and drilled shafts.

In addition to its Rockford facility, the company manufactures products at its Woodstock location. Its corporate offices will remain in Woodstock when the Rockford operations relocate to Sharon.