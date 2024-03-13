State Legislature overwhelmingly approves bill that would allow Wisconsin to create network of EV charging stations

Wisconsin is just one step away from being able to start construction of a statewide network of electric vehicle charging stations.

Senate Bill 792, which allows retailers to sell electricity without being regulated in the same way a utility is, was approved by the Assembly on Tuesday and forwarded to Gov. Tony Evers. The governor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Last month, the Assembly passed the legislation on a vote of 94-2 and the Senate already approved the bill 30-2 in January, but Tuesday’s vote approved an Assembly amendment.

The passage of SB792 is a key step in enabling the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to receive and award $78 million from the U.S. Department of Energy to private-sector businesses who will construct, own, and operate EV charging facilities.

The $78 million in National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funding earmarked for Wisconsin must be awarded to private-sector businesses to construct EV charging infrastructure or interstates, alternative fuel corridors and “regional routes of significance.”

The NEVI program is an 80/20 match program in which the federal government pays for 80% of the costs related to building out the state’s EV infrastructure and participating businesses will pay the remaining 20%.

SB792 also allows private businesses to charge a tax of 3 cents per kilowatt hour, which will be distributed into the state’s transportation fund, similar to the gas tax.

Fiscal estimates submitted with the bill show the possibility of the state realizing $3.1 million in additional tax revenue by 2025.

The NEVI program is designed to support construction of level 3 DC Fast Electric Vehicle Charging stations along Wisconsin’s alternative fuel corridors. Level 3 charging allows electric vehicles to recharge in less than an hour. Under the NEVI program, WisDOT is authorized to fund the construction of level 3 charging stations every 50 miles within 1 mile of an Alternative Fuel Corridor.

WisDOT has already designated several key highways as Alternative Fuel Corridors, including I-90, I-94, I-43, I-41, I-535, U.S. Highway 53 and U.S. Highway 151. The state has also requested approval to include U.S. Highway 51, State Highway 29, U.S. Highway 2, U.S. Highway 141, U.S. Highway 8 and U.S. Highway 41 in the program.

“With 1,967 miles of Alternative Fuel Corridors, WisDOT intends to support the construction of approximately 65 level 3 charging stations,” said Joel Nilsestuen, WisDOT assistant deputy secretary, during a public hearing on the senate bill held in December.

Those locations could include restaurants, big box stores, traditional gas stations and more.

There were about 17,253 electric vehicles registered in Wisconsin in 2023, according to WisDOT data.

Business, government response

Several organizations have voiced support for the passage of SB792, including the City of Milwaukee, Madison Gas & Electric Company, Tesla, WEC Energy Group, Wisconsin Manufactures & Commerce, the Wisconsin Fuel & Retail Association, and the Wisconsin Technology Council.

La Crosse-based Kwik Trip, which already has EV charging stations in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, said the bill would allow the company to better serve its customers as they travel throughout the state and Midwest.

“While we want to expand offerings at our stores to meet the needs of our guests in Wisconsin, the inability to charge (per kilowatt hour) has reduced our production,” said Jenny Malcore, senior government relations analyst for Kwik Trip.

The City of Milwaukee currently has a limited footprint of EV chargers that is “insufficient to meet the demand” of residents.

“This legislation would allow the city to partner with the private sector to not only build a network of EV stations throughout the city but would allow us to partner with the private sector to own and operate EV stations for the public on municipal owned property as well,” said Jordan Primakow, senior government relations manager for the city of Milwaukee.

The city already applied for a federal grant (a U.S. DOT Charging and Fuel Infrastructure Discretionary Grant) to expand publicly available EV charging using a public-private partnership.

Under this model, the city would select a private company via a public bidding process to design, install, operate and maintain a public EV charging network. The private company would provide matching funds for the federal grant in exchange for the revenues people pay to use the stations.