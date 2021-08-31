State commits $5.7 million to Milwaukee mental health emergency center

The new mental health emergency center being built on Milwaukee’s near north side will receive $5.7 million in state funding, Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday.

Evers was among a group of local and state leaders that gathered for a beam-signing ceremony to celebrate construction progress on the new center, located at 1525 N. 12th St.

The 12,000-square-foot facility is a joint venture of Milwaukee County and four area health systems, including Advocate Aurora Health, Ascension Wisconsin, Children’s Wisconsin and Froedtert Health. Construction is underway on the site, a former empty lot owned by the county that is located southwest of the 12th and Walnut intersection.

Most of the state funding – $4.5 million – will come from the state’s allotment of federal American Rescue Plan Act funds; the remainder will come from carryover funding from the federal mental health block grant through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Construction and other startup costs are anticipated to be $12 million. The county is responsible for 50% of the construction, startup and operating costs and the health systems are to contribute equal amounts to make up the other 50%.

The facility is expected to open in early 2022 and will serve adults, adolescents and children in need of crisis services.

“This facility will play a critical role in strengthening our mental health care infrastructure by expanding access to treatment and providing a wide range of options for people experiencing mental health crises to get the care they need,” Evers said.

