Startup Milwaukee Week 2020 to be virtual

Startup Milwaukee Week returns this November with a series of virtual events aimed at raising awareness of the city’s startup ecosystem while highlighting the digital transformation taking place in the region.

The week-long program series, which will be held Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, will include more than 30 events focused on connecting, educating and celebrating entrepreneurs in southeastern Wisconsin.

The fifth annual Startup Milwaukee week will offer events and discussions led by more than a dozen community partner organizations including The Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition, P5, Visionary League, MWERC, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Marquette University, Cardinal Stritch University, The Commons, Milky Way Tech Hub and MKE Food School.

“Innovation and technology are vital to growing Milwaukee’s economy and creating new jobs,” Startup Milwaukee Week co-founder Matt Cordio said in a statement. “The programming occurring during Startup Milwaukee Week this year will continue to develop and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region and move Milwaukee’s economy forward.”

While the all-virtual Startup Milwaukee Week will have a different look and feel, the event will still offer several of the same programs of year’s past, and a few new ones.

“Going virtual gives us an advantage by enabling us to showcase Milwaukee’s startup ecosystem on a national level, anyone in the world curious about what’s happening in Milwaukee’s startup scene can attend our programming in 2020,” said Matt Cordio, co-founder of Startup Milwaukee Week and technology recruiting firm Skills Pipeline. “We’ve been able to secure prominent speakers and content from around the country that might not typically be able to engage in Startup Milwaukee Week events in-person.”

Startup Milwaukee Week is a part of Startup Wisconsin, a network that includes several cities around the state that simultaneously participate in Startup Wisconsin Week. Participating cities include Appleton, Beloit, Eau Claire, Fond Du Lac, Green Bay, Kenosha, La Crosse, Madison, Racine, Sheboygan, Stevens Point, Two Rivers and West Bend.

Click here for a full listing of Startup Milwaukee Week events and programming.