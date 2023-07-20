Standard Process expanding Palmyra HQ once again

Front row: Keith Farley, president of Oliver Construction; Charlie DuBois, Standard Process president and CEO; Jack DuBois, Standard Process management development associate; and Chris Minnich, Oliver Construction project manager. Back row: Jim Hoover, Oliver Construction chief estimator; Lynda Cabrales, director of engineering; Brad Olen, director of supply chain; Mark Rockteacher, capital engineer; Marsha Pempek, warehouse and distribution manager; and Harrison Acker, Oliver Construction project engineer. Submitted photo

Nutritional supplement manufacturer Standard Process is once again expanding its Palmyra headquarters. The company announced this week construction has started on a new, 60,000-square-foot distribution center located next to its current headquarters and manufacturing facility at 1200 W. Royal Lee Drive. “Every major decision we make is intended to help us support our customers,” said

