Standard Process expanding Palmyra HQ once again

Nutritional supplement manufacturer Standard Process
is once again expanding its Palmyra headquarters. The company announced this week construction has started on a new, 60,000-square-foot distribution center located next to its current headquarters and manufacturing facility at 1200 W. Royal Lee Drive.
“Every major decision we make is intended to help us support our customers,” said Charlie DuBois
, Standard Process president and chief executive officer. “As we continue to grow, this additional space will allow us to keep pace with demand and continue to process orders quickly and accurately.”
The new distribution center, which is expected be complete next summer, will house all of the company’s current shipping and distribution operations. The new space will double the company’s storage capacity, increase efficiency and provide enough space for approximately 20 years of growth, according to a Thursday announcement.
“This investment demonstrates our ongoing commitment to excellent customer service and will allow us to change lives for many years to come,” said Scott Anderson
, Standard Process vice president of operations. “It also shows support for our hometown of Palmyra and the DuBois family’s devotion to the long-term growth of Standard Process.”
Oconomowoc-based Oliver Construction
is leading the project construction. The firm has completed past expansions to Standard Processes’ main warehouse and production facility, assisted with several interior renovations, and constructed a new office building for the company.
Last spring, Standard Process built a 10,000-square-foot complex
that was connected to the company’s existing Juice Process building. This expansion houses a new dryer that is used to dehydrate juice pressed from whole foods while preserving nutrients.
The Standard Process family of brands includes MediHerb, Royal Lee Organics, Lee Engineering and more. The company also established Cultivate, a corporate wellness program available as a service to companies, in 2014.