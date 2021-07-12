St. Francis wants a $30 million mixed-use development on Lake Drive property it just acquired

By
Alex Zank
-
St. Francis development site at Lake Drive and Howard Avenue that the city recently bought from Mandel Group. Credit: Google
The city of St. Francis intends to facilitate the development of a dense mixed-use project on property it now owns near the Lake Michigan lakefront. The 12.7-acre, triangular-shaped site is northwest of west of East…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

