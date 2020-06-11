Breaking ground: 4200 On The Lake

Construction has commenced on a 236-unit luxury apartment complex at 4200 S. Lake Drive on Lake Michigan in St. Francis, with a slated project completion of spring 2021.

Known as 4200 On The Lake, the apartment project will feature amenities such as an open courtyard with an outdoor swimming pool, pet washing station and two-story clubhouse.

The development team said the project broke ground before Gov. Tony Evers issued his “Safer at Home” order in March. Construction work continued during the order under enhanced safety measures.

The developers noted that part of the site’s appeal is its proximity to downtown Milwaukee, Interstate 94 and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Developer: M&R Development, Campbell Capital Group

Size: 236 units

General Contractor: Stevens Construction Corp.