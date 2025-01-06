St. Francis Brewery to reopen under new ownership

The St. Francis Brewery, which closed in 2019 and has been vacant ever since, will reopen under a new ownership team of Shallece Saleen and Dheren Stewart. Saleen announced the news with a Facebook post on Sunday.

“We are beyond thrilled to share that a lifelong dream is becoming a reality: we are bringing the iconic St. Francis Brewery back to life under our ownership,” she wrote. “We can’t wait to breathe new life into this community treasure and make it shine brighter than ever before.”

The restaurant will reopen this spring.

- Advertisement -

St. Francis Brewery opened in 2009 at 3825 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., northwest of Kinnickinnic and Howard avenues. It closed 10 years later and the 7,100-square-foot building was sold in 2021 to Franklin-based Sunset Investors for $1.4 million, according to state records.

Sunset Investors hired NAI Greywolf to market the property for lease. Marketing information for the property indicates the building sits on a 2.36-acre site with 140 parking spaces. The building has restaurant seating for 265 and can seat an additional 55 at a large bar. A private dining room can host up to 50 people and the restaurant can seat 50 for outdoor dining. The building has a $500,000 stainless steel 7.5-barrel brewing system.

Stewart has 27 years of experience in the restaurant industry, including 10 with Texas Roadhouse. Saleen has 17 years of restaurant experience.

- Advertisement -

Saleen wrote that she and Stewart are planning “a fresh, creative menu” for St. Francis Brewery.

“I’m ready to get creative behind the bar, help lead the front of house, and most importantly, work side-by-side with (Stewart),” she wrote. “One of the things I’m most excited about is creating the MOOD Concert Series—an immersive experience pairing live music + specialty food (MUSIC + FOOD) designed to match the vibe of the evening. It’s all about bringing people together through incredible flavors and unforgettable sounds, creating moments that leave a lasting impression.”