Sprecher’s traveling beer garden to begin next month

Sprecher Brewing Co.‘s mobile beer gardens will return to Milwaukee County Parks this spring for an eighth season.

The 2021 schedule for The Traveling Beer Garden was announced Monday (see below). The two restored fire trucks will visit eight parks from May to September, serving up craft brews by Glendale-based Sprecher.

Since the event’s first season in 2014, the brewery has donated over $200,000 to improve the county’s parks, including pavilion renovations, ADA accessible restrooms, energy efficient lighting installation, tree planting and parking lot resurfacing, according to a news release. The Traveling Beer Garden is staffed and operated by County Parks staff.

Roll Out the Barrel Tour:

Juneau Park, May 12 – May 31

Cooper Park, June 2 – June 20

Grant Park, June 23 – July 5

Lake Park, July 7 – July 25

McCarty Park, July 28 – August 22

Pass Me a Pint Tour: