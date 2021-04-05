Sprecher’s traveling beer garden to begin next month

Visiting eight county parks over five months

By
Maredithe Meyer
-
Photo by Shutterstock

Sprecher Brewing Co.‘s mobile beer gardens will return to Milwaukee County Parks this spring for an eighth season.

The 2021 schedule for The Traveling Beer Garden was announced Monday (see below). The two restored fire trucks will visit eight parks from May to September, serving up craft brews by Glendale-based Sprecher.

Since the event’s first season in 2014, the brewery has donated over $200,000 to improve the county’s parks, including pavilion renovations, ADA accessible restrooms, energy efficient lighting installation, tree planting and parking lot resurfacing, according to a news release. The Traveling Beer Garden is staffed and operated by County Parks staff. 

Roll Out the Barrel Tour:

  • Juneau Park, May 12 – May 31

  • Cooper Park, June 2 – June 20

  • Grant Park, June 23 – July 5

  • Lake Park, July 7 – July 25

  • McCarty Park, July 28 – August 22

 Pass Me a Pint Tour:

  • West Milwaukee Park, May 19 – June 6

  • Doctors Park, June 9 – June 27

  • Greenfield Park, June 30 – July 18

  • Froemming Park, July 21 – August 8

  • Juneau Park, August 11 – September 6

Get our email updates

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe Meyer covers restaurants, retail, tourism, and sports and entertainment. She joined BizTimes in 2015, previously as an intern reporter. She earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University in 2017. When she's not on the job, Maredithe coaches field hockey and loves exploring her favorite city on earth, Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display