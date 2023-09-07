Sprecher releasing soda made with Door County apples

Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing Co. announced Wednesday that it is releasing a limited-edition Honeycrisp Apple Blend soda. The limited fall seasonal soda is made exclusively with a blend of Honeycrisp, Cortland and McIntosh apples handpicked from Wood Orchard LLC in Door County.

Sprecher Honeycrisp Apple Blend soda will be available starting on Sept. 18. It will be available across the Midwest and in other select markets throughout the country.

“Given the strong Wisconsin summer sales of Door County Cherry Soda, we anticipate that the majority of our Wisconsin retailers will again be offering our new fall seasonal Honeycrisp Apple Blend Soda,” said Gary Goldstein, chief sales officer for Sprecher Brewery. “Wisconsin retailers already lined up include but are not limited to Festival, Woodman’s, Sendik’s, Metcalfe’s, Piggly Wiggly, Trig’s and many other local independents retailers. From its introduction in May, consumers purchased our limited-edition seasonal Door County Cherry Soda at a brisk rate proving their love for all things Wisconsin. We’re confident that this fall release of Honeycrisp Apple Blend Soda in partnership with Wood Orchard from Door County will be just as well embraced. It is an amazing fall seasonal soda.”

“We truly enjoy partnering with other Wisconsin businesses to make unique hand-crafted sodas and this is one you won’t want to miss,” said Sharad Chadha, Sprecher CEO and president. “We’re combining Wood Orchard’s flavorful apples with raw Wisconsin honey in our gas-fired brew kettles and the result is a soda filled with flavor that speaks to why we all love fall in Wisconsin.”

Sprecher brews more than 20 different craft sodas as well as 12 craft beers. Since 2020, the brewery’s sales are up more than 250%, according to the company.