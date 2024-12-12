Sprecher Brewing names COO

[caption id="attachment_603103" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing Co.
has named Eric Kirkhofer
chief operating officer, a position created to support the company’s exponential growth.
Kirkhofer will lead Sprecher’s production, sales and marketing, finance and human resources teams.
“We are so happy to have Eric join our leadership team,” said Sharad Chadha
, president and CEO of Sprecher Brewing Co. “His background in retail finance and operations will help us tremendously in our efforts to further grow Sprecher into a successful retail brand throughout the United States.”
Before joining Sprecher, Kirkhofer served seven years as the chief financial officer at Milwaukee-based Bader Rutter & Associates
where he led the agency’s finance, human resources, information technology, administrative and marketing analytics teams.
He also served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for New Berlin-based BuySeasons
; vice president of finance at Menomonee Falls-based Kohls
; and vice president of finance at Tweens Brands
. Before beginning his corporate career, Kirkhofer was a United States naval officer.
Kirkhofer holds an MBA from Ohio State University and a bachelor of arts in political science from University of California, Berkeley.
“I’m excited to put my years of retail finance and operations expertise to good use at Sprecher,” said Kirkhofer. “Sprecher is an incredible brand with unlimited potential, and it will be wonderful to join this team of professionals and play a role in Sprecher’s future growth.”
Sprecher sales are up more than 300% since 2020, according to the company.
In January, the company acquired
Los Angeles-based energy drink brand Juvee. Over the past three years, the brewery has acquired six other beverage labels, including, last October, the Ooh La Lemin lemonade brand
from Melbourne, Florida-based Kona Gold Beverage and, in 2021, a handful of brands
from Chicago-based WIT Beverage Co. including the 102-year-old lime soda brand Green River, Black Bear Soda, Olde Brooklyn, WBC Craft Sodas and Caruso’s Italian-Style Craft Sodas.