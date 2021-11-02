Sprecher acquires six beverage brands

Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing Co. has acquired six beverage brands from WIT Beverage Company.

Those brands include: 102-year-old lime soda brand Green River, WBC Chicago-Style Craft Sodas, Black Bear Soda, Oak Creek Barrel Aged Root Beers, Caruso’s Italian-Style Craft Sodas and Claire Baie Specialty Beverages (sparkling waters, lemonades, and teas).

Sprecher claims to be the top craft soda brand in the Milwaukee area and says the addition of the WIT brands will give it a combined portfolio that position it as the second largest player in the Chicago craft soda market.

Sprecher has had ambitions of growing into a national brand since it was acquired in 2020 by a group of investors led by Sharad Chadha.

“We are on a journey to become a national craft beverage company, and this (acquisition of the WIT brands) will unquestionably accelerate our growth,” said Chadha. “Sprecher was already one of the fastest-growing craft soda brands in the U.S., and a leader in craft soda in the Midwest, and the addition of these brands acquired from WIT Beverage Company will further fuel that growth.”

“We are very excited to add such well-established historic and classic brands that compliment Sprecher craft soda products so well” said Bill Deakin, senior vice president of growth and eCommerce for Sprecher. “Now retailers have a one-stop solution for their craft soda stocking, and consumers can enjoy the range of Sprecher’s craft sodas for many occasions, from gatherings and celebrations to meals and holidays.”