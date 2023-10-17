Sprecher acquires Germantown-based packaging company

[caption id="attachment_499086" align="alignleft" width="300"]
Sharad Chadha
Glendale-based Sprecher Brewing Co.
continues to fuel its rapid growth with yet another acquisition.
On Tuesday, the beverage manufacturer announced its acquisition of Germantown-based Excent LLC
for an undisclosed price. Excent operates an automated, robotic production line for variety packaging. The company’s clients include Zoa Energy, Carbliss, Press and more.
Excent currently has 15 employees at its 128,000-square-foot packing facility, located at W210 N12805 Gateway Xing. Most of those employees will stay on with the company, according to Tuesday’s announcement.
"We are excited about this purchase because it fits with our vertical integration growth strategy in that it is giving us the additional capability for variety packaging," said Sharad Chadha
, president and chief executive officer of Sprecher. "This type of packaging has exploded in growth in recent years, not only at club stores but also as a sampling vehicle for consumers. And, we are looking forward to being able to offer variety packs of our amazing Sprecher craft sodas in cans very soon. Another benefit of the acquisition is that it allowed us to get more warehouse space, as our headquarters’ warehouse space is at capacity.”
Since Chadha and a small group of investors purchased Sprecher Brewing Company in 2020, the brewery has acquired six soda labels. Sprecher most recently acquired Ooh La Lemin lemonade brand
from Melbourne, Florida-based Kona Gold Beverage earlier this month.
Sprecher has been acquiring smaller craft beverage manufacturers to help break into new markets. The company recently announced
that over the last three years, the brewery has experienced an average growth rate of 35% year-over-year (compounded annual growth rate).