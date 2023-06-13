SpotHopper raises $12 million in Series B funding

Milwaukee-based SpotHopper, a provider of restaurant marketing and operations technology, has completed a $12 million Series B funding round, the company announced Tuesday.
The funding, which came from San Diego-based TVC Capital, will help SpotHopper speed up the enhancement of its AI-based autonomous sales and marketing solutions. The startup also completed a $14 million Series A funding round in 2021, bringing its total capital raised to $26 million.
"This new funding will allow SpotHopper to invest into all of our functional teams, delivering marketing workflows that have proven to accelerate revenues at lower cost with superior outcomes for independent restaurants and hospitality groups," said Aleksandar Ivanovic, co-founder and chief executive officer of SpotHopper.
SpotHopper offers restaurants a content management system for their website, along with tools for catering, private parties, online ordering, email and social media marketing automation, loyalty programs and business analytics.
The company says most restaurants either run their marketing through a do-it-yourself platform or by partnering with an expensive agency. SpotHopper aims to offer a better experience than agencies at the price point of the DIY options.
The company has grown in excess of 100% a year over the last five years, according to Tuesday’s announcement.