Sports complex planned in Town of Cedarburg

Mequon-based Athlete Performance plans to build a 77,000-square-foot building in the Town of Cedarburg to be used as an indoor sports complex, physical therapy clinic and massage therapy clinic.

The plans for the project, located at 8611 Highway 60, were given Town Board approval last week. The complex would be built next to the 33-acre outdoor Korb Sports Complex.

Athlete Performance will be the primary tenant and run the sports complex. Athlete Performance is a sports performance company that works with youth athletes to improve their performance in selected sports. It also has an adult fitness program.

The space will include a large multi-use gymnasium that will be used as a training area for Athlete Performance.

The gymnasium will also be used by North Shore United soccer and I AM Volleyball for its club teams year-round. In addition, the gymnasium will host pickleball groups, volleyball and futsal tournaments and intramural adult leagues for volleyball and futsal.

A physical therapy clinic for Children’s Hospital will occupy 7,970 square feet of the building. Another medical provider will occupy 7,970 square feet, town documents say.