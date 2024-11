Spec industrial building planned at Pabst Farms in Oconomowoc

Chicago-basedplans to build a 226,321-square-foot speculative industrial building on a 17.3-acre vacant site at 1000 Blue Ribbon Circle North in thedevelopment in Oconomowoc. HSA purchased the site earlier this year for $3.35 million. It is located within the Pabst Farms Commerce Center, which is southwest of I-94 and Highway 67. The site is located just south of Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, the home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and just north of where a 100,000-square-foot facility for refrigerated transport company Winnesota is under construction . The HSA building could have up to four tenants, according to information submitted to the city. There is a need for more industrial space in Waukesha County, which has an industrial space vacancy rate of only 0.8% and absorbed 227,417 square feet of industrial space during the third quarter, according to the latest market report from theand